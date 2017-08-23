Ferne has discussed relying on her friends during her pregnancy in a candid interview...

Reality star and TV presenter Ferne McCann has opened up about how much she relies on her fellow reality TV girls for support during her pregnancy.

She tells Reveal: ‘I speak to Danielle Armstrong every day, and my best friend Billie [Faiers] is around the corner.

‘Becky Vardy has also been an absolute angel. She always sends me check-up messages and I really admired her for her post-baby photoshoot in which she showed off her body unairbrushed. I thought it was a good image to put out. Vicky [Pattison] has been great, too – it’s been all good vibes, which I’m so grateful for.’

The brunette beauty, 27, goes on to discuss the stressful situation between herself and her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, who’s been charged in connection with an acid attack in a London nightclub.

‘Pregnancy is the nine months of your life when you don’t want any stress. Obviously I had stress, so I had to learn how to deal with it quickly,’ Ferne says.

‘Loads of women who are pregnant go through stressful experiences, so knowing I’m not the only one meant I could research how other women have coped – and that’s by surrounding yourself with people who care about you and love you.’

A source has also told The Sun: ‘Ferne is six months gone and is really enjoying her pregnancy. She’s in a good place and has made a fresh start for herself by moving into a new flat and getting her life back on track.

‘Several TV companies have been in touch and are keen to document her journey as a new mum. Ferne will return to work once the baby is born and is definitely considering her options.’

Eek, this sounds exciting! We’d definitely tune in.

By Emily Jefferies