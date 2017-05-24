Pregnant Ferne McCann Is Said To Have Squashed This Surprising Rumour

After reports claimed that Ferne McCann and Sam Faiers might have fallen out, someone's set the record straight...

It’s fair to say that Ferne McCann has had a difficult time of things recently.

The 26-year-old announced that she was pregnant not long after her now-ex boyfriend was connected to an acid attack in an East London nightclub. The reality star subsequently took a little time out of the spotlight, but now seems to be slowly returning to normal.

Having returned to the This Morning sofa to open up about the situation and the fact that she was determined to be a strong single mother, Ferne has also began posting on her social media accounts again and even appeared on the red carpet recently.

Glad to have you back, lady.

Sadly, though, rumours started to surface about her friendships. Most notably, the situation between herself and her BFF Samantha Faiers.

According to a new report, a source alleged to Heat that not all of her friends have stood by her.

They told the publication: ‘When Ferne revealed she was pregnant, Sam sent her these supportive messages but when it came to meeting up, she kept making her excuses.

‘When she didn’t say anything about Ferne’s pregnancy or her This Morning interview in public, things came to a head…’

Apparently, Ferne has been left devastated by the news: ‘One minute she’s crying, the next she’s angry,’ the source said.

Hmm.

Now another source, reported to be close to the ITVBe stars, has come forward to rubbish the claims.

According to OK!, the insider has said: ‘Things are absolutely fine and they’ve been hanging out as normal.’

In fact, apparently, Sam’s partner Paul Knightley has even been offering up pregnancy advice.

We’re relieved to hear that everything seems okay between the reality babes.