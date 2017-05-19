Ferne McCann Returns To The Red Carpet Following Her Baby News

The pregnant TV presenter took her baby bump onto the carpet in a slinky orange dress...

Ferne McCann made a public appearance at the Pride Of North East Awards in Newcastle last night. And it’s fair to say that she was absolutely glowing.

Since announcing her pregnancy and breaking up with her boyfriend Arthur Collins following his alleged involvement in an acid attack, the former The Only Way Is Essex star has kept herself out of the limelight.

However, after making an emotional return on ITV’s This Morning to discuss her situation with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, the Essex babe seems to be resuming her normal activities.

Taking to the red carpet at the glitzy event, the 26-year-old was showing off a hint of a baby bump in a gorgeous orange dress, complete with a thigh split.

Vicky Pattison was also at the bash, along with her boyfriend John Noble.

Ferne and Vicky are very close friends, having both taken part in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here back in 2015.

I love her… And that is all there is to say. My @fernemccann and I are finally reunited… And it feels so goooodddd! 🍑💕 A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on May 18, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

The former Geordie Shore star was clearly thrilled to be reunited with her BFF – and was quick to show her support on social media.

Posting a selfie, Vicky wrote: ‘I love her… And that is all there is to say. My @fernemccann and I are finally reunited… And it feels so goooodddd!’

Lovely evening with this one @vickypattison at the Pride of the North East awards. All these people are so inspiring, truly humbling 💜 A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on May 18, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

Making a return to social media, Ferne also shared a photograph from the evening along with the caption: ‘Lovely evening with this one @vickypattison at the Pride of the North East awards. All these people are so inspiring, truly humbling 💜’.

Her followers were quick to react, with comments reading: ‘good to see you back girl…x’ and ‘Sending you lots of love in this difficult time! You’re doing so well, truly an inspiration 💛’.

The pair attended the event, which celebrates bravery in the community, to present 12-year-old Katie Mitchelson with the Child of Courage award.