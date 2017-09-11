The star has opened up about her pregnancy...

Can we please just take a moment to appreciate how AMAZING Ferne McCann is looking right now?!

The TV presenter certainly suits pregnancy, as she continues to wow us with her glowing snaps on Instagram.

Ferne’s due-date is fast approaching, and the former The Only Way Is Essex star has opened up about whether she would take her baby onto the ITVBe reality show for an adorable cameo appearance.

Despite her BFF Billie Faiers regularly taking her gorgeous little girl Nelly onto the show, it looks like Ferne doesn’t share the same opinion.

Appearing at the RSPCA Animal Hero Awards 2017, the reality TV star looked incredible in a deep green dress as she discussed whether a TOWIE return is on the cards or not…

‘Would I ever bring my baby on TOWIE? Absolutely not, no way!’ she insisted told OK! magazine.

‘Well – obviously I’m not on TOWIE anymore, so I wouldn’t bring the baby for a cameo, I would be making the cameo. But no, I’m definitely not doing any cameos either!’ she went on to clarify.

So it doesn’t look like she’ll be hitting the Brentwood high street for some TV drama on the show any time soon, but Ferne has got a LOT more on her mind…

⚡️S T R O B E⚡️. ____________________ Having a lovely evening at the Animal Hero Awards. Wearing this gorgeous forest green Lil number from @axparis 💚 #axparis A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

It is believed that Ferne will be giving birth to her first child in November (SO SOON) and the presenter also discussed new mum Cheryl – who has recently shown off her unbelievable post-baby body since giving birth to baby boy Bear with her bf Liam Payne.

‘I love Cheryl – I’m a massive Cheryl fan and I thought she looked insane,’ she gushed about the singer.

‘She kept her pregnancy quite secret, so it was no shock for her to hibernate for six months and make her big appearance. She looked amazing.’

As do you, Ferne!