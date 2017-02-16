Ferne McCann Has Been Forced To Respond To Criticism After Celebs Go Dating

The former TOWIE babe came under fire after the latest episode aired. But she claims that something was edited from the show...

Poor Ferne McCann was criticised pretty heavily on social media last night, after the latest episode of Celebs Go Dating was aired.

On Wednesday night’s show, viewers watched as the 26-year-old embarked on a date with a city banker. Ferne explained, ‘He’s a banker he’s 26, he’s got properties, he lives in Canary wharf. He sounds like my dream date.’

Aw.

After recently hearing her open up about how she’s ready to settle down, we had high hopes that the former reality star would find her perfect man on the E4 dating show.

But it seems as though viewers were left unimpressed by her attitude, with many taking to Twitter to brand her a ‘gold digger.’ Bit harsh.

Comments included: ‘HATE to say it but Ferne McCann is coming across as a bit of a gold digger! You can’t only want to date a man as he’s rich! #CelebsGoDating’ and ‘So surprised with Ferne on #CelebsGoDating bit of a gold digger 😮’.

The overwhelming response clearly didn’t escape Ferne, as she felt the need to respond to one particular fan on Twitter.

The This Morning presenter hit back: ‘I’m not a gold digger. Just traditional & think the guy should pay for a 1st date. I ALWAYS offer…clearly didn’t make the edit’.

What’s more, the show’s very own dating guru, Nadia Essex, also broke her silence on the subject.

She tweeted: ‘Believe me @fernemccann is definitely NOT a gold digger. She knows her worth as should all women!! 👸🏼 #CelebsGoDating’.

Now that’s a message we can get behind.