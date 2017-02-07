Ferne McCann Opens Up About Her Love Life Ahead Of E4’s Celebs Go Dating

The former TOWIE star has confessed that she's struggling...

Ferne McCann may have had all of the luck during The Only Way Is Essex – yup, we’re still thinking about that panda moment in the shopping centre – but it appears that she’s pretty down about her love life these days.

The 27-year-old has gone from strength-to-strength in her career, landing a showbiz presenting role on the much-loved daytime TV show This Morning, and she’s currently filming for the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

VIDA 💜 A photo posted by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Jan 25, 2017 at 8:50am PST

If you’re not familiar with the programme, it matches celebrity singles with everyday folk. We suggest you head back and watch Joey Essex embark on one pretty awkward (but hilarious) date from the last series.

Anyway. Due to her current project, Ferne’s been getting candid about her love life.

The reality babe has admitted: ‘If I’m completely honest, I’m finding the search for love quite depressing.

‘I’m 27 in August, and I’m 100 per cent looking to settle down.

‘Some of my friends are on their second baby, engaged, moving in with their man and I’m literally just moving out of my mum’s and on my own.’

See: Ferne McCann On Body Confidence And Instagram

I cannot believe a whole year has past & my nephew is 1! Happy Birthday Ronnie Roo 💜 love Auntie 💜💜💜 I love you very much and your my FAV person in the whole entire world! A photo posted by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Feb 1, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

What’s more, it seems that Ferne is ready for the big milestones. She told OK! online: ‘If I was with the right person, I’d have a baby tomorrow.

‘I want to have a christening for my baby and a wedding and all of that.’

Aww.

So what’s Ferne looking for? Well, not a cheeky Essex boy, apparently.

Stay Shady 😎. _____________________ I wear my prada shades from @shadestation errrrrrday 👍🏽 A photo posted by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:50am PST

And she’s also said, ‘I want a companion.

‘I’m not going to settle, but I want to meet someone. I want that love that makes you feel like nothing else matters.’

We’ll be tuning in to see if she finds what she’s looking for…