Ferne McCann Releases Statement Following Arthur Collins’ Conviction

She stresses she will be 'doing this alone'

On Monday, Ferne McCann’s ex-boyfried Arthur Collins was found guilty of the acid attack that injured 22 people in a London nightclub in April.

He is convicted of five counts of GBH with intent and nine counts of assault causing ABH, and will be sentenced on the 19th of December.

Collins confessed to throwing the substance, but claimed he did not know it was acid, believing it was a date rape drug he had taken from others in the club.

Ferne gave birth to the pair’s daughter, Sunday, at the end of October. Her agent has now released a short statement on her behalf following Collins’ conviction, emphasising that she will be raising her daughter alone.

‘Ferne’s thoughts are of course with the innocent people caught up in the events at Mangle last April. No one should ever be faced with violence on a night out,’ the statement read.

‘Having given birth days ago, Ferne is focussing on being the best mother she can be. She long ago accepted that she would be doing this alone and is determined to provide the best possible future for her daughter.’

Our thoughts are with all the victims of the horrifying attack.

By Lucy Abbersteen