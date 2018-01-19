New Mum Ferne McCann Shows Off The Results Of Her Dramatic Hair Transformation

She looks beautiful, obvs.

Ferne McCann has decided to switch-up her locks, this time reaching for the bleach bottle.

The former TOWIE star, who recently welcomed her first child, told her followers that she wanted to see if blonde’s really do have more fun.

Ditching her chopped brunette ‘do in favour of lighter, longer tresses, Ferne showed off her brand new look on Instagram.

‘Fancied A Change…let’s see who has more fun 💁🏼🙅🏽,’ she captioned her selfie.

Thanking the glam team behind the transformation, the 27-year-old added: ‘A massive thankyou to @jameswsilk who done this unbelievable colour change + @easilockshair extensions.

‘Babes you are so talented 🖤 [sic]’.

Her fans didn’t waste much time in giving their seal of approval.

Reactions included: ‘Looks good on you!’, ‘omg you look so different i love it 😍 [sic]’ and ‘Wow, look beautiful @fernemccann 💖 [sic]’.

Looking beautiful, as always, lady.