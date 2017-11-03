Ferne McCann Gives Birth To A Baby Girl And The Photo Is Adorable

Aww, we’re sending a BIG congratulations to Ferne McCann this morning.

The reality star, who first shot to fame on ITVBe’s The Only Way Is Essex but has also enjoyed stints on I’m A Celeb and This Morning, shared the news with her fans on Instagram today.

Wellcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early 🙂. I’m so in love & bursting with pride. It’s a girl 👶🏼💗💗💗 A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

Posting the most beautiful shot of her baby (we mean, just look how cute those little hands are!), the new mummy wrote: ‘Wellcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early 🙂. I’m so in love & bursting with pride. It’s a girl 👶🏼💗💗💗’.

Ferne’s former co-star and close friend Gemma Collins was one of the first of her celebrity friends to offer their congratulations publicly.

Taking to Twitter, ‘The GC’ wrote: ‘So emotional right now congratulations @fernemccann on your beautiful little girl.’

Best friend Vicky Pattison, who she became close to in the jungle, posted a message to Instagram.

The former Geordie Shore babe said: ‘This is the best news I’ve had in AGES!! My beautiful friend @fernemccann has had her baby girl!!

‘My darlin, I am beyond happy for you! So much love gorgeous! Can’t wait to meet the princess!! [sic]’.

Ferne ended her relationship with her baby’s father, 25-year-old Arthur Collins, after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in an acid attack in a London nightclub back in April. The trial is ongoing.

The new mum has been filming for her upcoming TV show, First Time Mum, that is said to follow her new journey.

Wishing you and your little one all the best, Ferne.