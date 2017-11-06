Ferne has taken to social media to announce the name of her first born.

It’s been a very special weekend for our girl Ferne McCann, who welcomed her first child last week.

The new mumma took to Instagram to share the lovely news, revealing that she had welcomed her daughter a week earlier than expected – and was, understandably, over the moon at the arrival.

Sharing a snap of herself cradling her little girl, the TOWIE lady wrote: ‘Welcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early. I’m so in love & bursting with pride. It’s a girl 👶🏼💗💗💗 ‘.

Wellcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early 🙂. I’m so in love & bursting with pride. It’s a girl 👶🏼💗💗💗 A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Nov 2, 2017 at 12:12pm PDT

After spending the weekend bonding together, Ferne reappeared on Instagram to reveal her daughter’s name.

A glowing Ferne shared a snap of herself holding her tot. She sat beneath a banner which read, simply, ‘Sunday’.

Have you guessed it? Yup, Ferne announced that her daughter’s name is Sunday.

The TOWIE lady shared: ‘I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name…meet Sunday 💗💗💗 ‘.

How adorable is this?!

I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name…meet Sunday 💗💗💗 A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Nov 5, 2017 at 4:57am PST

Whilst we’re loving the very unique name, a few fans have been left divided over Ferne’s originality.

One user shared: ‘Love her name 💗💗💗 congratulations xxx’. Another wrote, ‘Love her name!!! Welcome to the big wide world beautiful little Sunday 💖’.

However, one user added: ‘Congratulations I’m so pleased for you, not sure about her name though sorry’.

Another comment read: ‘I don’t like the name personally but congrats’.

Whilst everyone is entitled to their own opinions, of course, we’re absolutely over the moon for Ferne and baby Sunday.

And it would appear that we might get to meet Ferne’s first born a lot sooner than anticipated, as the new mum is believed to have been filming for her upcoming TV show, First Time Mum, which allegedly follows her journey into motherhood from birth and onward.

A massive congratulations Ferne, we can’t wait to see more of you and little baby Sunday.

By Alice Perry