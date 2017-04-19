Ferne McCann’s Boyfriend Arthur Collins ‘Hunted’ By Police After Acid Attack

The reality star is said to be urging her boyfriend to turn himself in, following some 'highly shocking' allegations...

Over the Easter weekend we learned the terrible news that there had been an acid attack in a London nightclub, leaving 20 people with injuries. Sadly, two male clubbers (aged 24 and 29) are still reported to be in hospital, in a serious but stable condition, according to Sky News.

Now, in a shock twist, the boyfriend of The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann is being hunted by police in connection with the attack.

According to reports, the police have released CCTV images that show the reality star’s partner, Arthur Collins, in the Dalston nightclub on the night of the attack.

The police have urged members of the public not to approach Collins, but to dial 999 if they see him.

The 25-year-old scaffolder, who has been dating the ITVBe star, has just appeared on the cover of OK! magazine with his famous girlfriend.

It seems as though the pair were getting pretty serious, as they revealed to the publication that they were planning on moving in together.

Talking about their future, Ferne said: ‘We want to get married on a beach. I want it to be a party and a celebration.’

Since then, the allegations have come to light. A spokesperson for Ferne McCann told Sky News: ‘Ferne is aware that the police wish to speak to Arthur Collins and the nature of the accusations against him.

‘Obviously these are highly shocking and Ferne has co-operated with the police in their inquiries.’

The statement continued: ‘She was not with Arthur on Sunday night; was not at Mangle; and has no direct knowledge of the events that unfolded.

‘As much as anybody she wants to know the truth and urges Arthur to co-operate fully with the police and attend a police station immediately.’

Understandably, this must be a very difficult time for the reality star. She has gone quiet across her social media accounts.