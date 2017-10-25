Fergie Breaks Down On TV Discussing Divorce From Josh Duhamel

This is heartbreaking...

Fergie and Josh Duhamel shocked fans last month when they announced their split – revealing they had been apart from months without anyone knowing.

Releasing a statement to People magazine, they shared: ‘With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year. To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.’

Despite remaining amazingly positive about the split, singer Fergie recently appeared on the Wendy Williams show and had some confessions to make about her recent divorce from actor Josh.

Chatting to the US presenter, the former Black Eyes Peas star came close to sobbing as she revealed that she never wanted to split from Josh as she thought they would be ‘together forever’…

In the episode which is yet to air, she said: ‘It wasn’t my plan. I wanted to stay together forever.’

The star then reportedly broke down when she saw her and Josh’s son Axl, four, on the set.

See: TOWIE’s Lauren Pope And Jon Clark Have Reportedly Split

‘I love Josh, he’s the father of my child,’ she added. ‘We forever have that project together and we’re doing the best we can.’

The heartbreaking moment has been the first time that Fergie has relaxed her stiff upper lip on the situation, having spoken to E! News in early October about how well she was coping: ‘I’m doing great. Things right now are just finally being released – a lot of things. And it feels really good to just exhale, release it all into the world with love and keep it moving.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

More: Rachel Bilson And Hayden Christensen Have Reportedly Split After Ten Years

‘We’re great friends, Josh and I, there’s so much love that we have for each other. We really like each other, we have fun with each other. We’re just not a romantic couple anymore,’ she added. ‘But we are still Axl’s parents through and through, and our families – each other’s families, the cousins, my nieces and nephews – it’s all the same. So that’s the only thing that’s changed.’

Well we’re still pretty gutted about it, TBH…