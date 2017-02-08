Fearne Cotton Opens Up About Her Battle With Depression

The 35-year-old has got very personal in her new book, Happy...

Fearne Cotton has got very candid about her personal experience with depression.

The 35-year-old has written a detailed and honest account in her new book Happy, shedding light on a very important health issue that many can probably relate to.

The radio DJ has described how she felt ‘drained, anti-social and alienated’ during some of the harder times, but also credited her husband Jesse Wood for supporting her throughout.

Pin-pointing the early days of her depression, Fearne looked back on the time that she was working as a morning presenter at Radio 1.

The mum revealed: ‘I had a real lack of energy.

‘I felt so drained and my lust for everything that I love wasn’t there any more.’

Fearne reflected, ‘I’m very optimistic by nature, I wake up in the morning and I’m very excited about my day, I’m so pumped and enthusiastic about the smaller things in life and that was dead.

‘Everything was a drag and felt heavy. I felt anti-social, cut-off, alienated and they were massive warning signs.’

The TV personality went on to explain that she decided to go and see a GP, describing the ‘relief’ that she felt when she was diagnosed.

‘I was prescribed anti-depressants,’ Fearne said. ‘I decided it would get my head above the clouds for a moment. I’d never taken them before so it felt like it be worth a go.’

After a short time on the medication, Fearne explained that the time allowed her to think about ways of coping with her illness.

‘My priorities now are work and family, so going out and socialising are non-existent,’ Fearne explains.

And speaking of her husband Jesse, who she married in 2014, Fearne said, ‘I’m exceptionally lucky that I met someone who’s so unbelievably free-spirited and curious about life and open-minded.’

She added: ‘Before, it was just me on my own worrying about whether I should do this job or not, then it became about loving other people and how we divide our time.’

Fearne certainly allows her fans a glimpse into her home life via Instagram. And it’s wonderful to see that she’s so happy and content.

If you feel you’d like help or advice with any mental health issues, you can visit the NHS website or see your GP.