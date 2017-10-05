Why Do Fans Think Olivia Buckland Might Be Pregnant?

WHAT?

Olivia Buckland met Alex Bowen on ITV2’s Love Island last year.

Despite facing their fair share of ups and downs in the villa, the couple have seemed seriously in love since they left the show and we are so happy for them.

Not only have they moved in together and got a gorgeous little pup, they even got ENGAGED at the end of last year.

Yep, they’re pretty smitten.

But now fans of the blonde beauty think they’ve taken the biggest ever step in their relationship…

Olivia took to Twitter yesterday (4 October) and shared something exciting.

‘OG MY GOODNESS. The two pieces of good news I just received today are making me have butterflies. I am SO EXCITED for next year [sic]’ the reality TV star clearly couldn’t contain her excitement about this mystery news.

Favourite hoomannnn beannn ❤️ A post shared by Olivia Buckland (@oliviadbuck) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

And followers immediately began quizzing the star on what it could be, asking: ‘Pregnant ? If so congrats xx’ and ‘Pregnant????’

And it wouldn’t be a huge surprise considering the couple – who are set to walk down the aisle next year – have been pretty open about their desire to start a family.

‘As soon as we get married, I think Olivia is going to come off the pill and I think it’s going to happen naturally then,’ Alex revealed to OK! magazine. ‘That’s an exciting thing for me, I’m 26 now and I don’t want to be an old dad.’

The former scaffolder continued: ‘We’ve looked at a few houses now and [the one we’ve picked] is going to be the home where we have our kids and so it’s the one for years to come.’

Eek! This is SO exciting.