Fans Have Spotted Something About Liam Payne’s Tattoo

Wait. Has Liam Payne nodded to his 'pregnant' girlfriend with a very special inking...?

One Direction’s Liam Payne pretty much broke the internet over the weekend, when he was spotted out with a fresh inking that looks very similar to girlfriend, Cheryl.

On Saturday night, the 23-year-old was spotted out in Hollywood, and it didn’t take too long for eagle-eyed fans to notice a new tattoo amongst the others making up his sleeve.

The design, a detailed sketch of a woman’s eye, seems to share a resemblance to his 33-year-old girlfriend.

And, naturally, the internet reacted accordingly.

One fan account, which is dedicated to sharing updates from the celebrity couple, posted: ‘First he brought the sparkle back to her eyes, then he got it tattooed’.

Adorable.

Looking more closely at the details, many have also pointed out that the sketch is strikingly similar to the make-up that Cheryl wore for the artwork of her debut album Three Words.

Ooh. We mean, the cat-eye flick is there and everything.

The pair, who have been dating since the start of last year, are rumoured to be expecting their first baby together.

After months of speculation, Cheryl debuted her ‘bump’ at a Christmas concert back in November last year. A source told The Sun: ‘Cheryl has told close friends and family the very exciting news that she is expecting her first child.

‘She is absolutely ecstatic.

‘She doesn’t want to speak publicly about it for a number of reasons, particularly due to some of the battles she has gone through in her personal life in recent years.’

Aww. We’re so happy for them both.