Fans Can’t Believe How Much Louis Tomlinson’s Son Looks Like Him

Little Freddie is just TOO cute...

Singer Louis Tomlinson’s ex-flame Briana Jungwirth has posted the most beautiful snap EVER of her and Louis’ baby boy, 22 month old Freddie.

Sharing the picture with her 563 thousand Instagram followers, Freddie looks like he’s growing up seriously fast as brunette beauty Briana gazes at him adoringly whilst showing off her enviable legs.

But there was one thing in particular about the picture that fans could not get over…

A post shared by BRIANA JUNGWIRTH (@brianasrealaccount) on Oct 14, 2017 at 10:54pm PDT

And that was how much he resembles his father, Louis Tomlinson.

‘omh he is sooooo cute nice photo briana he is soo like louis [sic]’ gushed one fan, and another agreed: ‘Awwww he’s getting so big and he looks so much like Louis awww [sic]’

‘Flipping hell imagine how Freddie is going to be when he get older, he’ll be another sass masta like his dad, well done louis we have double trouble now😂😂 [sic]’ joked a third, while a fourth praised Freddie’s mum: ‘He’s sooooo similar to Louis, omg. And Bria looking bomb as per usual. Go lad and mom! [sic]’

It was clearly a popular opinion as others agreed: ‘He is totally like louis. I really wanna cry. We don’t even take louis as grownup and his son is growing up [sic]’ and ‘He Looks Soo Much Like Louis 😍😍😍 . His Gonna Be A Little Sassy One💙 . [sic]’

🙂 A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:41pm PDT

The former One Direction singe has recently opened up about his rise to fame in a Beats 1 Radio YouTube Channel chat, explaining that he ‘struggled with the concept of fame’.

‘It’s hard for anyone to get your head around,’ he admitted, before discussing his new single Just Like You: ‘It was important to me to write a song that could humanize me as much as possible and that the fans can really feel I’m just like them.’

Louis continued: ‘It’s very autobiographical and obviously about me. The fans have seen so much and got to know us so well, but I’ve never really had a chance to be as honest like that with music, so that was really refreshing.

‘The important thing to me was that, I’ve read a lot of press stories about myself and the press and everyone naturally puts this spin on fame and celebrity, and I kinda just wanted to show the other side of it.’

Louis’ new single Just Like You is out NOW, people!