Fans Go Into Meltdown As The New Hosts Of Extra Camp Are Confirmed

This is SO exciting...

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2016 champion and runner-up Scarlett Moffatt and Joel Dommett have been CONFIRMED as the new presenters of the ITV show’s spin-off, Extra Camp.

Scarlett and Joel will be joining I’m A Celeb veteran Joe Swash as the hosts, with former presenters Vicky Pattison, Chris Ramsey and Joe’s girlfriend Stacey Solomon being booted off after just one series.

Reigning Queen of the Jungle Scarlett revealed how excited she was to be returning to the show: ‘After last year’s Jungle experience which was a dream come true, I can’t believe I’m so lucky to have the dream continue by being part of this amazing show and joining the ITV2 Extra Camp team, it’s going to be so much fun!’

A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddecofficial) on Dec 4, 2016 at 4:52pm PST

Comedian Joel clearly feels the same: ‘I’m unbelievably excited to be going back into the Jungle for Extra Camp. Ever since I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! got me out of there, I’ve been wanting desperately to get back in there. I can’t blooming wait!’

But what will Joe think of heading back this year with two new co-hosts?

‘I’m A Celebrity is always one of my favourite times of the year, I can’t wait to find out who is going in this year… I’m really looking forward to working with the new ITV2 Extra Camp team.’

#Repost @itvimacelebrity 😂 ・・・ He's had 3 weeks to practise and *this* is where Joel's impression of Ant & Dec has ended up 😆😂 #ImACeleb A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddecofficial) on Dec 4, 2016 at 1:33pm PST

The I’m A Celeb Instagram page broke the news yesterday (5 October) announcing: ‘🐍Jungle news flash 🕷Scarlett Moffatt, Joel Dommett and Joe Swash are the new hosts of @itv2 Extra Camp! We’re more than a bit excited 🙊#imaceleb #extracamp #scarlettmoffatt #joeldommett #joeswash [sic]’

And Miss Moffatt did the same, excitedly sharing with her fans: ‘Absolute dream come true! Hosting Extra Camp with these two handsome chaps ☺️ roll on Australia, the countdown for I’m a celebrity get me out of here is on!! #excited [sic]’

Absolute dream come true! Hosting Extra Camp with these two handsome chaps ☺️ roll on Australia, the countdown for I'm a celebrity get me out of here is on!! #excited A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Oct 5, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

And fans were just as excited about the new line-up as we are…

‘Now THAT’s an aftershow I’m gunna be watching!!!’ one fan commented, while another wrote: ‘Brilliant news, great team @itvimacelebrity . Hope Ant is well enough to host with Dec 💖’

‘I will definitely watch this for the first time ever now you and @joeldommett are on it!!! X’ one of Scarlett’s followers gushed over the star, and another agreed: ‘Absolutely made up! Well done guys, will be a brilliant show!!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻’

Eek! We cannot WAIT.