It looks like Laura and Sam are expecting their second child...

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock are undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous couples in British showbiz.

Describing how they met as ‘the sickliest story ever’, The Hunger Games actor Sam told Yahoo! that he knew Laura was his future wife the moment he saw her: ‘I walked into an audition room, I saw her and I knew. I’m not kidding for the life of me. She was reading in for a part and it’s my fourth free call.

‘I’ve done previously three auditions with this other girl reading and this girl walked in and I walked out the audition, couldn’t care less if I got the part. I called my agent, I said, ‘Mate, I am in love.’ He’s like, ‘How did the audition go, mate?’ I was like, ‘No, no, you don’t understand. I have just met the woman I want to marry.”

Nope, we’re not jealous at all…

Missing this one today. Happy Birthday still to my wonderful wife -@laurajhaddock. Just wish I could be with you on your special day – working our way through a @cutterandsquidge cake. I hope you have the most incredible rest of your day and know that I am thinking of you. Missing you. Loving you. X A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

He continued: ‘Then, that evening, I went to a party in East London and at 5:00 a.m., I stayed up all night having fun with my friends, got on the first tube or the subway home, got the subway doors opened at my stop, she was standing there.’

Okay so if that isn’t fate then we don’t know what is.

And it looks like their fairytale has just got even sweeter…

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

The pair, who married at a private ceremony back in July 2013, already have one child together – their son Pip was born in December 2015 – and now it looks like they are expecting their second.

Lovely evening celebrating @maisonbirks returning to where it all began..#BirksUK thank you for having me and of course thank you to my love @emiliawickstead for my dress making the whole evening a royally girly affair. #BirksUK #girlssupportgirls #wevegotthis A post shared by Laura Haddock (@laurajhaddock) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:09am PDT

Debuting a blossoming baby bump at a Birks Jewellery UK Launch Party at Canada House, Laura looked completely radiant in a floor-length, pale pink gown.

The Transformers: The Last Knight actress then took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of her bump with her fans.

More: Cheryl Reveals The Secret Behind Her Incredible Post-Baby Body

Despite neither Sam or Laura having actually confirmed the news, it looks like the public are pretty convinced: ‘Congratulations – seems like your family is going to get a new little member!’ one fan commented on the snap, as did a second: ‘Beautiful dress and beautiful baby bump 😍 Congratulations 😍😍 [sic]’

See: Did Scott Disick Just ‘Confirm’ Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Pregnancy’?

‘What a beautiful light you have when pregnant’ one praised the actress, before adding: ‘Don’t know you personally, but I’m really, really happy for you. Wish all health and happiness to this baby (I know this is all we mammas want). Cheers to one more big adventure. The best there is. 💛 [sic]’

‘Congrats Laura !! So happy for you both and the little man who will become big brother 💖👶 [sic]’ another gushed, whilst one follower wrote: ‘there is no word that can explain how much happy I am to know that you are pregnant again. You are stunning. 💙💙💙 [sic]’

Congratulations to both Laura and Sam on this amazing news!