Viewers React To Cheryl’s Comeback Interview On This Morning

GUYS, Cheryl’s finally made her big TV comeback.

After days of teasing with preview clips, the 34-year-old’s interview with This Morning aired earlier today.

Chezza’s mainly stayed out of the spotlight since welcoming son Bear back in March. And while she’s made a few public appearances in recent weeks, she hadn’t yet spoken out about motherhood.

So we were very excited to hear what she had to say. Would she show us photos of Bear? Give us the goss’ on her and boyfriend Liam Payne?!

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Well, she actually kept very private about family life. She instead chose to focus on her beauty routine, which left some fans a little disappointed.

Comments on Twitter include: ‘What a waste of my time watching that Cheryl interview. Hardly an interview. Questions we could have guessed the answers to. #ThisMorning,’ and: ‘Waited for the Cheryl interview on #ThisMorning thinking she was going to talk about her baby & instead I now know she loves a smokey eye👍 [sic].’

Hmm. TBH, we were more than happy to pick up a few tips from Chezza. The former X Factor judge has always had a beaut dewy glow, and we’ve long wondered what her skin secret might be.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that she might have some £1,000,000 miracle cream at her disposal, but as it turns out, she keeps things simple and natural.

She revealed: ‘I use coconut oil from head to toe. Literally, you can eat it, you can put it in your hair, you can put it on your face, your body. It’s, like, brilliant stuff.

‘My top tips for new mams would be – you don’t always get time to moisturise, when you’ve jumped in the shower quickly while they’re napping, or have a quick bath – so my thing would be, go in the bath and put in bath oil in with you so you don’t have to worry about that and you’re moisturised when you come out.’

If Chezza says it, we’re listening.

And luckily, plenty of fans agreed with us.

One tweeted: ‘I love how it was simple and she didn’t speak about anything else. Love her so much ❤️ #Cheryl #ThisMorning,’ while another wrote: ‘I LOVED seeing Cheryl on this morning well done girl, I’m sooo proud of you!!!👏🙌❤ @CherylOfficial.’

Looking forward to seeing more of you, lady!