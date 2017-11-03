Fans Go Into Meltdown Over THIS Confusing EastEnders Moment

Hmm...

The drama on Albert Square is never over, is it?

In the tense and dramatic moment which aired on last night (2 October) Honey Mitchell discovered what had happened to Janet.

Viewers of the BBC1 soap watched Honey and Billy Mitchel panic as their young daughter went missing while trick or treating for Halloween.

What the couple were not aware of was the fact that Tina Carter had actually run the child over by accident…

And poor Janet was left lying in the road after Tina had hit her as she hadn’t realised what she’d done.

When they eventually found daughter Janet, Honey was horrified as she had to watch her little girl be stretchered off into an ambulance.

Yep, pretty heartbreaking stuff.

In the emotional scene, Honey screamed as she was held back from her injured daughter by a policeman, and EastEnders viewers were pretty baffled about this…

24 hours that will shatter The Square, but will Walford ever be the same again? #EastEnders next week on #BBCOne. A post shared by EastEnders (@bbceastenders) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

Taking to Twitter, one asked: ‘Why hold Honey back? She is allowed to approach her own daughter and get in an ambulance with her… again sh** writing! #EastEnders [sic]’

Uh-oh…

Clearly feeling just as frustrated about the scene, another wrote: ‘And why would the police stop the mother getting to the ambulance to be with her child? #UtterC**p #Eastenders [sic]’

‘#eastenders What the hell! Why would the police hold her back if it’s her child? That’s just bl**dy farcical!’ raged a third unhappy fan, while another tweeted: ‘Why was some copper holding Honey back? Sorry but if that was my little girl there would be no stopping me! #eastenders #justsaying’

EastEnders continues tonight at 8pm on BBC One.