We really hope Louise and Ryan are okay...

Made In Chelsea‘s Louise Thompson recently opened up about her desire to marry her personal trainer boyfriend Ryan Libbey.

The petite beauty told Star magazine: ‘Ryan and me talk about it quite a lot. It’s such a nice feeling that we are going to be together forever. I imagine next year we’ll get engaged and in three years’ time we’ll get married.’

She then went on to admit: ‘Ryan can’t afford the ring I want right now, so he’s got to save for that. I will probably propose to him anyway – I wear the trousers! Maybe I’ll just buy myself a big, fat, rock!’

But now Louise has seriously confused her 606 thousand Twitter followers after posting a seriously cryptic tweet…

‘You learn more about someone at the end of a relationship than at the beginning. FACT.’ she wrote.

More: Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Have Reportedly Split Again

‘Ohh no! Hope all is well with you and Ryan x’ one worried follower responded, while another asked: ‘I hope you’re not telling us you and Ryan are over?? 🙁 x’

One fan of the Chelsea star slammed her boyfriend: ‘If it’s Ryan, think he showed his overbearing jealousy from the off.. hopes he’d calmed down now though.’

Hmm…

See: Louise Thompson Has Apparently Kicked Little Brother Sam Thompson Out Their Home

But others seemed to believe that Louise could be referring to her baby brother Sam Thompson’s on/off relationship with co-star Tiffany Watson.

The pair went on a ‘break’ over the summer which resulted in what appears to be the end of their three year romance.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘Pretty sure she’s referring to @Tiffany_W13’ one fan replied to Louise’s tweet, while another pointed out that Ryan and Louise still look loved up on Sam’s social media: ‘Its not about her and Ryan as they are together on @SamThompsonUK Instagram at the moment.’

We’re really hoping that Louise and Ryan are still as strong as ever…