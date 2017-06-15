Famous Friends Congratulate Binky And JP On Their Baby News

Pals share their love for the Made In Chelsea family...

Made In Chelsea‘s Binky and JP have officially had their first child together! Eek!

Joshua ‘JP’ Patterson shared this adorable snap on his Instagram to confirm the happy news, captioned: ‘IM A DADDY.’

IM A DADDY 🙌🏼 A post shared by Josh Patterson (@joshuapatterson_jp) on Jun 12, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

New mummy Binky also posted her first picture since two became three, on what happened to be her 27th birthday.

‘Couldn’t ask for a better birthday present … Just got to bring our little girl home !!!! #happybirthdaytome 💗✨🎈🎉🎁,’ she wrote.

Couldn't ask for a better birthday present … Just got to bring our little girl home !!!! #happybirthdaytome 💗✨🎈🎉🎁 A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on Jun 14, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

Fans of the Chelsea couple have been sending congratulations, and so have some famous friends.

Geordie Shore‘s Vicky Pattison re-posted JP’s beautiful picture, gushing: ‘Huge congratulations to my gorgeous girl @binkyfelstead and her partner @joshuapatterson_jp on the birth of their baby girl!! 💕💕💕.

‘With your genes guys I’m sure she’s stunning!! Lots of love and can’t wait to meet her! 💜.’

Huge congratulations to my gorgeous girl @binkyfelstead and her partner @joshuapatterson_jp on the birth of their baby girl!! 💕💕💕 With your genes guys I'm sure she's stunning!! Lots of love and can't wait to meet her! 💜 A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Celebs Go Dating‘s Nadia Essex commented on Binky’s snap: ‘Huge congratulations darling xxx.’

Sam and Billie Faiers both tweeted the new mum: ‘@BinkyFelstead congratulations ❤ it’s the best feeling in the world x,’ and ‘Congratulations @BinkyFelstead 😘😘😘😍😍😍 your going to be a wonderful mumma lots of love xxxx [sic].’

MIC‘s Stevie Johnson wrote on JP’s post: ‘Massive congrats @BinkyFelstead @Josh__JP!! Hope the little bub is doing well.’

As did co-star Louise Thompson, adding: ‘Coolest thing ever ! so so cute, congrats.’

Old pal and Chelsea girl Cheska Hull, who’s also expecting, posted this pic of herself and BFF Binky:

Happy Birthday to this Yummy Mummy @binkyfelstead ! Love you Binks to the moon and back! Congratulations and can't wait to meet your gorgeous girl xxxx A post shared by Francesca Hull (@cheskahull) on Jun 14, 2017 at 5:01am PDT

Alongside it, she said: ‘Happy Birthday to this Yummy Mummy @binkyfelstead ! Love you Binks to the moon and back! Congratulations and can’t wait to meet your gorgeous girl xxxx.’

Stephanie Pratt posted: ‘I can’t wait to meet #babybinky !!!!!CONGRATULATIONS @BinkyFelstead @Josh__JP !!!!’

Godfather to Binky and JP’s daughter Ollie Locke uploaded a gorgeous shot of the couple kissing, along with the heartfelt caption: ‘I’m thousands of miles away working very late in Los Angeles, coincidently where nearly 2 years ago to the day on the same street I watched JP and Bink’s adventure begin!

‘Two days ago they had a beautiful baby girl and I couldn’t be happier for them, doing it quietly in the most private way. I have to wait for two weeks to meet my wonderful goddaughter who I will spoil and try to make laugh every day of her life!

‘I love you both @binkyfelstead and @joshuapatterson_jp and I can’t wait to start to join your new heavenly adventure Xx.’

We are loving all this love!

A huge congratulations to both Binky and JP.

By Emily Jefferies