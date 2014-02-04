Beyoncé Turns ’90s Minnie Mouse For Sports Date With Jay
Beyoncé got cute with her courtside fashion yesterday when she rocked up to the Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets match in New York in a Minnie Mouse-esque bobble hat and mix ‘n’ match tartan.
The 32-year-old Drunk In Love songstress was joined at the Barclays Centre by hubby Jay Z and Superbowl star Russell Wiilson, where the trio got stuck into the exciting on-court NBA action. But it was Bey’s dressed-down ’90s grunge look that really got our fashion pulses racing.
Teaming dark skinny jeans with a tartan shirt and clashing red tartan blazer with leather patches, the stylish superstar finished off her killer ensemble with a pair of kickass patent leather boots and mega cute Minnie Mouse beanie.
Glamming up her punky look with bold brows and fierce red lippy, the mum-of-one looked as flawless as ever as she perched herself courtside next to her rapper husband.
And Bey totally nails it once again.
By Robyn Munson
