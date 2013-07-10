Beyoncé Spills Saucy Details About Her Sex Life

Beyoncé has revealed rare details about her sex life with husband Jay-Z in the new issue of Flaunt magazine, where the bootylicious superstar appears on the cover covered in bronze glitter – and not much else.

Shot by photographer Tony Duran, the daring cover photo shows a stunning (seemingly naked) Bey painted gold all over with multi-coloured tribal make-up enhancing the 31-year-old star’s striking features. And the sauciness doesn’t stop there – inside, the 31-year-old mum of baby Blue Ivy opens up on few risqué topics…

Husband Jay-Z has just been spilling about the pair’s plans to hit the bedroom to make more babies – and while she doesn’t go into detail, it looks like it’s Mrs Carter’s turn to dish about her sex life with her rapper man in the revealing interview.

When asked what gets her and Jay in the mood, Bey replied: “A cozy blanket, red wine, fruit, ’90s R&B playing on my iPod. I don’t think you need much else”. She also added that her favourite historic sex scandal was “Antony and Cleopatra – the legend of that love affair affected history and lives to this day.”

The Texas-born singer was then grilled on where she would most love to get intimate. “The Louvre, or under the Arc de Triomphe’, she revealed. ‘Paris is a beautiful, sexy city.”

And finally, when quizzed on what she thinks is missing off those sexy ‘How To Please Your Lover’ lists, Beyonce naughtily replied: “If you have to read those lists, you’re already in trouble.”

Blimey! Sounds like Sasha Fierce may have been in the building that day…

By Robyn Munson

