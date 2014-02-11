Beyoncé Launches Valentine’s Lingerie Line

Beyoncé has released a lingerie line just in time for Valentine’s Day… Thanks, Bey!

The 32-year-old megastar is offering up his ‘n’ hers underwear gift sets called Yours & Mine, and they’re already available to buy on her official website.

For approximately £25, you can pick from boxers or boy shorts emblazoned with the sentimental words in her album’s iconic pink font. And even better, it’s all for a good cause…

With Bey’s undies sets available in male-female/male-male/female-female varieties to include all types of loved-up couples this Valentine’s Day, it’s also about Bey making a statement about equality.

As if we needed another reason to love her…

By Robyn Munson

