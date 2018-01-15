Exes Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Spotted on Holiday in the Maldives

While Perry and Bloom dated for a little over a year, we loved seeing them together (remember when she made those onesies for his birthday and invited his mum?). They’ve been spotted together a handful of other times since the breakup, most notably at an Ed Sheeran concert, where there was kissing and hand-holding, but thus far nothing concrete has materialized.

We were hoping their Maldives moment was one of rekindling, but then an inside source went and dashed our hopes, telling People, “Orlando and Katy were traveling separately over the holidays and met up in the Maldives after…They have fun and love seeing each other, but it’s nothing serious. They are not officially back together.”

So there you have it.