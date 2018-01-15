Exes Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Spotted on Holiday in the Maldives
This article originally appeared on InStyle.com
Our collective hearts broke a little bit when Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom called it quits last February, but hey—it’s a new year! While it could be casual, Perry and Bloom gave us reason to hope for a reunion by vacationing in the Maldives together, People confirms. Reportedly, the two are staying at the tony Amilla Fushi Resort, and were spotted enjoying a meal together while trying (and failing) to fly under the radar in baseball caps. In the candid snap, Perry wears a cute blue ensemble and Bloom sports a bright shirt and looks intently at a notebook, with swan and flamingo pool floats dotting the island backdrop.
Here’s a photo of Bloom in the same shirt which he posted to his Instagram during the trip.
While Perry and Bloom dated for a little over a year, we loved seeing them together (remember when she made those onesies for his birthday and invited his mum?). They’ve been spotted together a handful of other times since the breakup, most notably at an Ed Sheeran concert, where there was kissing and hand-holding, but thus far nothing concrete has materialized.
We were hoping their Maldives moment was one of rekindling, but then an inside source went and dashed our hopes, telling People, “Orlando and Katy were traveling separately over the holidays and met up in the Maldives after…They have fun and love seeing each other, but it’s nothing serious. They are not officially back together.”
So there you have it.