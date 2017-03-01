Ex On The Beach’s Ross Worswick Splits From Harriette Harper

The MTV star called time on his on-screen romance after leaving the villa. But now he's head-over-heels for his new girlfriend...

The current series of Ex On The Beach has basically been ALL about Ross Worswick and his developing romance with Harriette Harper.

The pair had an instant connection, with Ross quickly announcing that he had his eye on her. Within moments of landing on the sandy beach (after emerging from the sea, obvs), they’d been on a date and basically fast-forwarded to life as an old married couple.

But it seems that, after filming had come to an end, things quickly went south.

Ross, who has also previously dated TOWIE’s Jasmin Walia, explains, ‘She just wasn’t the person that she was in the villa.

‘Everything she said on what she was she was like outside was not true.’

He added, ‘She just couldn’t handle my lifestyle. Someone asked for a picture on a night out, and she was like ‘are you f*****g joking me?’

‘It was just someone who watched the show, and I just thought that I don’t need this. There’s nothing wrong with her, it’s just not for me.’

Ross didn’t stay single for long, though, and he’s opened up about his new love.

Speaking exclusively to OK! Online, he confessed that he’s he’s happier than ever with his new lady, Nicola Mimnagh, and he thinks she’s ‘the one.’

The reality star said, ‘I genuinely do think she’s the one, I’ll be honest. I have said that to a lot of people to be fair.

‘My sister and my mum used to say to me ‘You’ll know when you know’, as I used to be like – I just never think I’m going to marry any of them!

Happy Valentines Day baby love you @nicola_mimnagh ❤️❤️❤️ Can't explain how much this girl has done for me in such a short period of time… looking forward to creating plenty more memories. Next Stop Dubai 🛩🏖 A post shared by Ross Worswick (@rossworswick) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:00am PST

‘But for the first time in my life, I thought about it straight away. I thought what’s going on, why am I thinking about this? I do, and I think she feels the same.

‘I think marriage could be on the cards – I think I already know when and where – not for a while yet! But I know where it’s going to be. I’ve got it planned.’

N’aw.