Ewan McGregor Refuses To Go On Good Morning Britain Because Of Piers Morgan

A row has erupted on social media after the T2 actor called out Piers Morgan for his views about the Women's March...

Ewan McGregor is not standing for any trash talk when it comes to the Women’s March.

We have no doubt that the movement, which saw millions of women from across the globe take to the streets in an epic show of solidarity this weekend, has been taking over your social media feeds. Celebrities including Katy Perry, Rihanna, Emma Watson and Ariana Grande were amongst those that stepped out for the occasion, with many more sharing their support on Instagram and Twitter.

See: This Is Why I Joined The Women’s March In London

It was a beautiful sight of empowerment, with men and women alike protesting against misogyny, hate and prejudice. After all, love trumps hate.

One person that decided to take a different stance on the whole thing was Piers Morgan. Because, of course he did.

In a series of tweets aimed against the movement, the controversial columnist branded the march ‘pointless’ and a ‘mass hissy fit’.

Err.

Ewan McGregor was due to take a guest spot on Good Morning Britain today to promote his new film, T2.

But, after learning who would be sharing the sofa with him, the actor decided to pull out. He made the announcement on Twitter, explaining, ‘Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn’t realise @piersmorgan was host. Won’t go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch.’

It didn’t take too long for Piers to react, announcing to his followers: ‘Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan – you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You’re just an actor after all.’

Of course, social media soon when into a frenzy. Some came out on the same side as Piers, believing that Ewan could have used his platform to challenge the views held by Piers.

Many others, however, praised the actor for standing his ground and going with his gut. After all, with something as fundamental as gender equality, it’s hard not to take it personally.

One wrote: ‘This is what a real man looks like @piersmorgan @mcgregor_ewan’.

Piers hit back, ‘A real man would have come on and debated it with me, not run away like a coward.’

Hmm.

Where do you stand on this? Let us know @lookmagazine.