Why Everyone Is Talking About Khloe Kardashian And Kylie Jenner’s Costumes

The KUWTK stars showed off some epic Halloween efforts on Instagram. But fans think they've spotted something a little odd...

There’s a pretty obvious reason why people have been keeping a close eye on the Kardashian/Jenner’s Instagram pages, and it’s got everything to do with those ‘pregnancy’ rumours.

And coupled with the fact that it happened to be Halloween last night – and with the famous family being known for pulling it out of the bag when it comes to killer costumes – it made sense that curiosity would be at an all time high.

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner certainly didn’t disappoint, with Khloe doing ‘his and hers’ alongside her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and Kylie twinning with her BFF Jordyn Woods.

Both, as you’ve probably seen, are reportedly expecting. So do their costumes give any further clues to what’s really going on…?

Well, Kylie went for the classic ‘angel and devil’ combo with her best friend – and they absolutely slayed.

♥️🌬 Fire & Ice A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Going big on the Halloween glam, Kylie wore lashings of white eyeliner, mascara and shadow.

Fans did notice that the 19-year-old, who was also sporting some lavish wings as part of her ‘good girl’ look, strategically kept the camera focused on her face.

Yup. She’s not giving anything else away just yet.

Big sister Khloe and her NBA beau decided on a Games Of Thrones-inspired look, dressing up as Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo.

👑Game Of Thrones 👑 thank you for everything @styledbyhrush @andrewfitzsimons @bryanhearns @missjilljacobs !! Happy Halloween 👻 🎃🦇 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Now, seasoned GoT viewers will know that Khaleesi (the wife of the khal) later went on to become the Mother Of Dragons.

So could Khloe-K be sharing a not-so-subtle hint with her costume choice?

What’s more, a number of eagle-eyed fans noticed that, in a video posted to Snapchat from the Halloween bash, Khloe shared the words, ‘That’s daddy’.

👑 Moon of my life 👑 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

But a little later on, fans were left confused by a photograph that was posted to the Kardashian sister’s Instagram page.

Sharing a loved-up snap in character, the star wrote: ‘👑 Moon of my life 👑’.

Adorable.

But a few followers seemed to spot an apparent ‘lack’ of baby bump in the photo. Comments included: ‘I don’t see baby bump…’, ‘She looks sooo tiny…’ and ‘no bump?’.

‘Khloe is not pregnant,’ another claimed.

One asked, ‘Is she pregnant or not ???? [sic]’.

Others couldn’t help but read into the choice of costume: ‘Is she trying to tell us something ??🤔.. she will be the mother of dragons😬😭 [sic],’ one said.

Well, we guess we’ll be waiting for official word to find out…