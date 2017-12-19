This A-List Couple Just Welcomed Twins And We Didn’t Even Know They Were Expecting

Congratulations are definitely in order...

From the editors of People

Words by Jen Juneau

Surprise! Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are parents – of two.

The longtime couple are said to have welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, TMZ reports. The outlet says the babies have already been named, with the couple choosing baby names Nicholas and Lucy, and going on to reveal that they were born on Saturday, Dec. 16, in Miami.

The newborn babies are the first children for both Iglesias, 42, and Kournikova, 36, who have been together for over a decade and a half.

While the couple don’t often open up about one another, Kournikova told Women’s Health in 2011 that kids were definitely on her agenda, but marriage wasn’t a priority.

‘I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt,’ said the Russian retired tennis star, adding, ‘I love taking care of people.’

Continued Kournikova, ‘[Marriage] isn’t important to me. I’m in a happy relationship—that’s all that matters … I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely.’

And according to Iglesias, Kournikova is more than the right fit for the job of mom. Speaking to PEOPLE en Español in 2007, the singer admitted, ‘The only thing I can say is that, in my opinion, Anna, whether we are together or not, would be an ideal mother.’

‘I think she’d be the perfect mother, and I say it regardless of whether I’d be with her or not,’ added Iglesias of The Biggest Loser alum.

The couple are extremely private, rarely being photographed together. In August, Kournikova did share a video to Instagram, showing the mom-to-be working on her fitness outdoors.

‘#letsdothis,’ Kournikova captioned the clip, in which she’s wearing a loose-fitting tank top while working with resistance bands as two dogs look on from more relaxing lounging positions.