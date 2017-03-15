Enchanted Bikinis Have An Entire Range Dedicated To Disney Princesses

How to be a REAL LIFE Ariel on the beach...

Enchanted Bikinis are here to make all of your Disney Princess dreams come true.

Whether you’ve always dreamt of frolicking around on the sand – whilst also combing your luscious long locks with a dingle hopper – like Ariel, or you feel much more at one with Belle’s strong-minded spirit, it’s safe to say that there’s probably always been one character that you’ve wanted to be.

Our love for the world of Disney might have started when we weren’t much more than a fetus, but don’t think it’s gone ANYWHERE now that we’ve (apparently) reached adulthood.

With the Beauty and the Beast live action movie coming up soon, who wants our Belle inspired bikini to be restocked?? A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✨ꂅnchanted ℬikinis✨ (@enchanted_bikinis) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:53am PST

That’s why, when we saw a whole line of swimwear inspired by Disney Princesses, we couldn’t help but let out a little shriek of excitement. In fact, if life were a fairytale, we’re pretty certain we would have burst into a little song, animals and all.

US brand Enchanted Bikinis boast a collection of two-pieces that have been designed around some of the classics.

What’s more, with the styles and cuts nodding directly to the attire worn by each princess (we mean, we’d spot Ariel’s signature shells ANYWHERE), there’s never been a better way to show off who your ultimate favourite is.

The range includes a fierce Pocahontas-style suit, Sleeping Beauty’s (pink) Aurora dress and, of course, Beauty and the Beast’s Belle. Very topical.

Their website states, ‘Enchanted Bikinis is a swimwear line inspired by magical characters and princesses.

‘Our mission is to let the princess in you glow and enchant everyone and everything around, when you wear your Enchanted bikini.’

Yes, the brand might be based across the pond, but with shipping to the UK costing just $18, these babies won’t exactly break the bank.

So, all that’s left is to ask which one YOU would choose?