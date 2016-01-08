People Who Use Emojis Have Sex On The Brain

If you’re an emoji lover, you’re about to discover a startling fact about yourself.

We all know that emojis can be great for a flirt (wink face, tongue face, aubergine, anyone?), but a new survey has come out saying that the more emojis you use, the more you have sex on the brain.

The survey by Match.com polled 5,675 single people, and showed that 40% of people who think about sex more than once a day use emojis in every single message they send.





In contrast, those who rarely think about sex are less likely to spice up their text with an emoji. So basically, emojis = sexy thoughts.

‘[Emoji users] want to give their texts more personality,’ Helen Fisher, who created the survey, told TIME. ‘Emoji users don’t just have more sex, they go on more dates and they are two times more likely to get married.’

Crikey. Who knew emojis could be so fruitful for your love life?!







So, which emojis are the sexiest, we hear you cry? Well, single men tend to prefer the kissy face and the heart-shaped eyes, according to a 2015 study by Dr. Ed. Naww.

But when it comes to, ahem, ‘saucier’ messages, women are apparently all about the banana emoji when it comes to sending and receiving, whereas men plump for the aubergine. Interesting…

So, if you’re looking to up your dating game for 2016, you might want to get a little more generous with your eggplants. Just sayin’…