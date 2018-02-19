Charley Webb And Matthew Wolfenden Marry In A Secret Ceremony

The Emmerdale stars are now husband and wife

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden have tied the knot in a secret wedding.

The actors exchanged vows at Ripley Castle in Harrogate, after tricking their guests into thinking they were attending Charley’s 30th birthday party.

‘That moment when we announced what we were doing and seeing everybody’s reaction is the best moment of my life,’ Charley told OK!.

‘Someone once told me their friend had a surprise wedding and it stuck in my mind. This way we got to do it totally the way we wanted.’

It’s clear that Matthew, 37, was equally blown away by how the pair’s loved-ones responded to the news.

‘We couldn’t have had a better response. People just screamed for about 10 minutes,’ he said.

In the run-up to their big day, Charley kept guests off the scent by tweeting her excitement about her upcoming birthday bash. She even revealed her dismay at contracting an ailment just days before.

‘So, I’ve woken up with an eye infection this morning AND my 30th birthday party is in 3 days!!!!!! 😮,’ she tweeted.

Charley – who donned a gown by Suzanne Neville featuring a sheer bodice decorated with lace for the celebration – went on to state that the duo decided to omit some traditions from their nuptials.

‘It wasn’t traditional, we didn’t have a sit-down meal and there weren’t loads of speeches,’ she continued.

The actress was given away by her brother Jamie Lomas, 42, who is best known for playing Warren Fox in Hollyoaks.

Her sister Cassie plus fellow actresses Lucy Pargeter, Roxy Shahidi, Zoe Henry, Charlotte Bellamy, Sammy Winward, Emma Atkins and producer Kate Oates acted as bridesmaids.

Charley and Matthew met in 2007 and have sons Buster, 7, and Bowie, 2, together.