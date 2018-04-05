Something Went A Little Wrong For Emma Willis While Presenting This Morning

But she totally kept her cool...

For one week only, Emma Willis has joined Rylan Clark-Neal to host This Morning. Standing in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield while they take a well-deserved break, the Big Brother presenting duo have won praise from viewers.

But during Thursday morning’s episode, something didn’t quite go to plan.

Welcoming guests to the famous sofa to discuss Mark Williams-Thomas’s investigation into the 1988 disappearance of Louise Kay, as part of an upcoming crime documentary (yup, we’ve already added that to our list of ones to watch), Emma Willis made something of a blunder.

The 42-year-old accidentally said that Louise had disappeared ‘off the face of the arse’ – when she clearly meant to say ‘Earth.’

Of course, given the serious nature of the segment, many pointed out how unfortunate the timing of the mistake was.

Ever the professionals, both Emma and Ryan continued without drawing attention to the mistake or making things awkward. But that didn’t stop viewers from taking to social media to comment on what they had watched.

‘Can’t believe Emma Willis just said arse twice on TV when talking about this dead serious missing person case,’ one person wrote on Twitter.

‘‘Oh @EmmaWillis! Discussing a cold case of murder 30 years ago and she asks “how does a person and car just disappear from the face of the arse?” If there was ever a case of worse timing,’ another added.

‘“Off the face of the arse” oh my god in such a serious interview #thismorning [sic],’ tweeted another.

It happens to the best of us, Em.