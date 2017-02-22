Emma Willis Makes Quite The Impression As She Presents The BRIT Awards

The Big Brother star made a confession before the show, but we don't think it shows...

Emma Willis might have been a last-minute addition to this year’s BRIT Awards, but we think she’s doing a sterling job.

The 40-year-old arrived on the red carpet in a sophisticated black floor-sweeper, complete with a jewelled neckline. She swept her signature chopped locks into a messy updo, and her make-up was polished and glossy.

Looking hot, lady.

Arriving with her co-host for the evening Dermot O’Leary at London’s O2 Arena, the Big Brother presenter was all smiles.

Of course, it’s widely known that Michael Bublé was originally billed to front this year’s BRIT bash, but was sadly forced to pull out due to his son’s battle with cancer.

Emma and Dermot lead a touching tribute at the start of the show, which is being broadcast on ITV. Naturally, this sparked a moving response from viewers on social media, with reactions including: ‘Very sensitive handling of lack of Buble at the Brits tonight ❤ #TheBritAwards’ and ‘Dermot and Emma’s words to Bublé were honestly so sweet, melted my heart to be honest #BRITs2017’.

Emma confessed to being nervous before the big event. In a promo clip for ITV, the mum-of-three said: ‘I have been really nervous and thought about it too much because it’s been something I’ve watched my whole life…’

Her husband Matt Willis has taken the lead in sharing support for Em’ on social media, penning a tweet which read: ‘My wife @EmmaWillis is actually hosting the Brits tonight!!! I’m so fucking proud of her. Wish I could be there SO bad! Love you xxx’.

Aw.

Other reactions have included:

Way to go, Emma.