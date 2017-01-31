Emma Willis And Dermot O’Leary Replace Michael Buble As BRITs Hosts

The pair's big news was announced last night

It’s been announced that Emma Willis and Dermot O’Leary will host the BRIT Awards next month.

Michael Bublé had originally been set to present, but pulled out earlier this month to focus on his son’s battle with liver cancer.

A source told The Sun: ‘Out of respect for Michael the producers gave him as much time as he needed to make the decision, which they completely understood.

‘He would have put a unique stamp on the night so it’s a real shame, but at the moment his priority is his family.’

As Dermot confirmed the news, he sent his best wishes to Michael. The 43-year-old said: ‘Firstly, my immediate thoughts and prayers are with Michael and his family at such a difficult time. Michael is an effortless show man, so those patent shoes will not be easy to fill, but it’s an honour to be asked to step in with Emma to host the BRITs.

‘The BRITs is an iconic show that I’ve watched and attended many times. It’s a holy grail for a broadcaster, and I’m really looking forward to working with Emma, who I’m a big fan of, and celebrating a brilliant year of British music.’

Emma, 40, added: ‘Every part of me sends so much love and all the well wishes in the world to Michael and his family at such a difficult time. I’m a huge fan of his and I would have relished watching him present the BRITs. I know everyone involved wants to make the best show possible and I hope we do him proud.

‘I had an awesome time presenting the nominations show this year and I am delighted to be asked back for the main event. To present the BRITs is an honour but to be doing it alongside one of my absolute favourites, Mr Dermot O’Leary, is just bonkers. Bring on the BRITs 2017!’

While we’re sad that Michael isn’t able to host, we totally understand that his family are his priority right now.

And we’ve got no doubt that Dermot and Emma will do a fantastic job. Congratulations, guys.