Why Everyone Is Talking About What Emma Watson Did At The Golden Globes

The actress took a very special guest on the red carpet with her...

By Isabel Jones

From the editors of InStyle US

After a series of Instagram posts supporting the Time’s Up movement, feminist icon and Beauty and the Beast actress Emma Watson took to Golden Globes’ carpet—in black, of course.

Watson, 27, rocked her dark brown strands and newly cropped fringe, which she debuted on Instagram this past Friday.

The actress pulled her hair into a low updo for the event, but it wasn’t her hair or even her plunging satin gown that got us talking.

The Harry Potter alum brought a special guest with her to the Globes: Marai Larasi, the executive director of Imkaan, a women’s organisation that’s ‘aimed at responding to and preventing violence against black minoritised women and girls.’

‘When Michelle Williams spearheaded the idea of actresses bringing activists on the red carpet, my first thought was it would be so great to do it with Marai,’ Watson shared with E!’s Ryan Seacrest.

As for Time’s Up’s focus on women in Hollywood, Larasi explained that it’s simply an accessible platform to spread their message.

‘There’s something about in women in Hollywood speaking out,’ she said. ‘There is a wall of silence around violence against women and girls and every time somebody speaks out, it just creates a bit of a crack in that wall…

‘We’re saying women in Hollywood have an opportunity to amplify the issues and shine a light,’ she said.

We salute you both.