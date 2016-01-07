Emma Watson Announces A Break From Acting

We could hardly contain ourselves when we heard that Emma Watson had set up a feminist book club last month. But while we LOVE the idea, Ms Watson has revealed that in order for her to pursue things properly, she will be taking a year-long break from acting.

We KNOW. What will we do without her?!

in an interview with Paper Magazine, she said: “I’m taking a year away from acting to focus on two things, really. My own personal development is one. I know that you read a book a day. My own personal task is to read a book a week, and also to read a book a month as part of my book club. I’m doing a huge amount of reading and study just on my own. I almost thought about going and doing a year of gender studies, then I realised that I was learning so much by being on the ground and just speaking with people and doing my reading. That I was learning so much on my own. I actually wanted to keep on the path that I’m on. I’m reading a lot this year, and I want to do a lot of listening.”

There’s no need to despair just yet, though. While she won’t be taking on any new acting projects this year, we’ve still got The Circle and the remake of Beauty And The Beast to come.







As for her book club, Emma says: “The plan is to select and read a book each month and then discuss the work during the month’s last week. Whenever possible I hope to have the author or another prominent voice join the conversation.”

To find the name of the group – Our Shared Shelf – the UN Women’s Goodwill ambassador tweeted to her 20million followers: “Hi Team, I want to start a feminist book club but so far have only brainstormed ‘Feminist Book Club’ and ‘Emma Watson Book Club’”

Then adding: “I am almost certain there is a more inspiring name out there…. Does anyone have any thoughts ?! ‪#Emma’sBookClub”. What a novel idea!

She got so many suggestions and our favourites are…

1. @katieshox suggests: “@EmWatson “fantastic books and where to find them ” would be a funny little name! #EmmasBookClub

2. @ericgeller writes: “@EmWatson: What about “Watson Your Bookshelf”

3. A slight tweek from @karengilln: “@EmWatson EMMAnist book club”

Emma Watson’s delivering her brilliant speech on feminism as UN Goodwill Ambassador in 2014

So far, the reading list looks set to include a few of her fem-tastic faves Just Kids by Patti Smith, Wild by Cheryl Strayed and The Opposite of Loneliness by Marina Keegan.

AND when it comes to joining the group, anyone is welcome and you can sign up here,

Alongside her fans she’s also revealed she will be ‘of course’ be inviting Taylor Swift and Harry Potter author J.K Rowling to join too.

This is one (reading) squad we definitely want in on in 2016…

By Emma Firth