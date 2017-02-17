Emma Watson Rules Out THAT Beauty And The Beast Fan Theory

The actress has weighed in on the 'stockholm syndrome' question...

Fan theories seem to surround all of the Disney films, but there’s one in particular that always crops up when discussing the popular ’90s classic, Beauty And The Beast.

It’s something of a criticism, really, in that a lot of people believe Belle – who ends up falling in love with the Beast after being held as his prisoner – is suffering from Stockholm Syndrome.

Emma Watson, who’s taking on the leading role in the live action version of the traditional story, has broken her silence on the subject. And as a spokesperson for feminism and equality, we were intrigued to hear her thoughts on the problematic beginnings of her character’s romance.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 26-year-old explains that she does not believe Belle follows the pattern.

‘It’s something I really grappled with at the beginning: the Stockholm-syndrome question.

‘That’s where a prisoner will take on the characteristics of and fall in love with the captor,’ she said.

Emma added, ‘She has none of the characteristics of someone with Stockholm syndrome because she keeps her independence; she keeps that freedom of thought.’

The Harry Potter actress continued, ‘I also think there is a very intentional switch where, in my mind, Belle decides to stay.

‘She’s giving him hell. There is no sense of ‘I need to kill this guy with kindness.’ Or any sense that she deserves this. In fact, she gives as good as she gets. He bangs on the door, she bangs back. There’s this defiance that ‘You think I’m going to come and eat dinner with you and I’m your prisoner—absolutely not.”

Talk about girrrl power.