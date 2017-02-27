Emma Stone Speaks Out About THAT Oscars Best Picture Blunder

After La La Land was wrongly awarded the Oscar for Best Picture...

By now you’re probably aware that the Oscars happened last night.

It was all going well. Host Jimmy Kimmel was doing a fine job, and all of our favourite A-listers were putting on a stylish and entertaining show.

But then, right at the end of the night, there was a huge blunder. Like, an ACTUAL we-can’t-believe-that-just-happened moment.

Warren Beaty and Faye Dunaway made the announcement for Best Picture, awarding the accolade to La La Land. But, in a painful turn of events, it actually transpired that Moonlight had won.

Yup. Awkward.

Now, in a post-awards press conference, La La Land star (and winner of Best Actress) Emma Stone has spoken out. And she’s shut down the theory that Warren read from the wrong envelope.

She said, ‘I f****** loved Moonlight. God, I love Moonlight so much! I’m so excited for Moonlight! And, of course, it was an amazing thing to hear La La Land. I think we all would have loved to win Best Picture.

‘But we are so excited for Moonlight. I think it is one of the best films of all time. So I was pretty beside myself. I was also holding my Best Actress in a leading role card that entire time.

‘So whatever story – I don’t mean to start stuff – but whatever story that was, I had the card. So, I’m not sure what happened. And I really wanted to talk to you guys first.’

Eep.

So perhaps we still don’t have an answer for one of the biggest mess-ups in recent Oscars history…