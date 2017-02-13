Emma Stone Endured An Awkward Interview At The BAFTAs

Things didn't go particularly smoothly when the 28-year-old actress chatted to TV host Zoe Ball on the red carpet...

Emma Stone is having a cracker of an awards season, isn’t she?

The 28-year-old has scored a whole load of honours for her role as struggling actress Mia in La La Land, and last night’s BAFTAs only added to her winning streak.

See: Why Ryan Gosling Wasn’t At The BAFTA Awards Last Night

Emma nabbed the gong for Best Actress In A Leading Role, beating Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Emily Blunt (The Girl On The Train) and Amy Adams (Arrival).

As she accept the statue from Eddie Redmayne, she told the crowd: ‘This is an unbelievable honour. Thank you BAFTA.

‘One of the greatest parts about tonight is sitting with all of these incredible people that made this film. We became such a family. [Co-star Ryan Gosling] elevates everything he touches.’

She even went a touch political, continuing: ‘This country – and the US, and the world – seems to be going through a bit of a time, just a bit…

‘In a time that’s so divisive I think it’s so special we were able to come together tonight thanks to BAFTA, to celebrate the positive gift of creativity and how it can transcend borders and how it can help people to feel a little less alone.’

See: BAFTAs 2017: The Winners

But unfortunately for Emma, another public moment didn’t go quite so well for her.

As she arrived at the ceremony, she was interviewed by TV presenter Zoe Ball on the red carpet. And it all got a bit awkward.

When Zoe asked if she had a speech prepared, Emma looked a tad bemused, replying: ‘Oh God…’

She then looked away and raised her eyebrows, before adding: ‘We’ll see. You know, I’m just going to enjoy the show. That’s what I’m going to do.’

Referring to rumours that Emma’s set to play Cruella de Vil in an upcoming 101 Dalmatians spin-off, Zoe said: ‘I’ll just say the one word to you – Cruella.’

The Hollywood star simply replied: ‘What about her?’ to which Zoe responded: ‘Is it coming soon?’

Emma then said: ‘We will see, it’s very early so we’ll see how it all pans out.’

A little frosty, no? But seeing as Emma usually appears to be a lovely and open interviewee, we’ll give her the benefit of the doubt.

Maybe the London weather had got to her…