Please, please, PLEASE can this be true...

We know we weren’t the only ones who were seriously gutted when Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield confirmed their split back in 2015.

The Hollywood couple met whilst on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man and dated for four years after.

They were adorable, weren’t they?

And it appears as if there’s been nothing but love between these two since the break up, with Andrew previously telling The Hollywood Reporter that if he could take one person on a desert island with him is would still be Emma.

Awww.

And we may have some good news for you, as a source close to Andrew reportedly revealed to The Sun that things could be back on for the pair.

The American actress has allegedly been making trips to London in order to see her ex’s production Angels In America.

‘Andrew’s feelings for Emma never softened and now they are growing close once again,’ a source is said to have revealed to the publication.

‘They have even been sneaking out of the back door holding hands.

‘Emma spent some time in the UK earlier in the year shooting her new film The Favourite, but made a further trip to ­London when they have reconnected.’

The source continued to claim: ‘There is a lot of history between them but they are both so busy. At the moment they are just seeing what happens.’

Ooh.

Reminiscing about how they met, Andrew has previously gushed about Emma to Teen Vogue: ‘It was like I woke up when she came in. She was the last person to screen-test, and I was so bored of it by then that I was mucking about…’

‘And then she came in, and it was like diving into white-water rapids and having no desire to hang on to the side. Throughout shooting, it was wild and exciting….

‘I couldn’t help but try to stay with her, keep pace with her, and not let her get away.’

C’mon Emma, how can you let this guy get away?!

By Emily Jefferies