Gary Beadle And Emma McVey Have Welcomed Their Baby Boy

By

Geordie Shore's Gaz announced the news on Twitter this afternoon

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey are officially parents to a little boy.

Geordie Shore star Gary and his girlfriend announced their happy news today, with Gaz, 29, tweeting: ‘WOW what a feeling no words can describe it meet our son 😍👶🏼💙 he is perfect in every way and healthy weighing 6lbs 2 @Emma_mcvey_ is fine and did amazing… I am a dad can’t believe it… I cried I smiled I panicked but I will be there for him no matter what 🙏🏻 xxx.’

Alongside the message were two sweet photos of the 29-year-old cuddling his newborn son. Emma re-tweeted these pictures, adding: ‘Our beautiful long legs 💙👶🏻.’

See: Gary Beadle’s Girlfriend Emma Clears Up THOSE Rumours

Of course, the pair were quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from friends and fans.

Gaz’s Geordie Shore co-star Sophie Kasaei tweeted: ‘Awww Gary this is a surreal moment proud of you well done ❤️.’

The pair even received well wishes from their exes, with Emma’s former boyfriend Mario Falcone writing: ‘Congratulations to you both 💙,’ and Charlotte Crosby saying: ‘Congratulations to you both @GazGShore @Emma_mcvey_.’

Gary and Emma originally revealed Emma’s pregnancy in August. Gaz posted a photo with his lady and a pair of baby shoes, which he was holding in front of Emma’s belly.

He added the caption: ‘SO SO SO excited to eventually be able to tell you all this… I AM GOING TO BE A DAD… WE ARE HAVING A BABY…

‘I love kids and literally can’t wait for this new adventure… argghhhh literally no words SOOOO HAPPY!!!@emma_jane1392 🤰👫👶🏼❤️.’

Now that their little boy’s here, we’re sending all our congratulations.