Gaz Beadle’s Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey Stands Up To Bump-Shamers

Something awful has been happening on the pregnant lady's Instagram page. And it's not okay...

You’re probably aware by now that Geordie Shore‘s Gary Beadle and his girlfriend Emma McVey are currently expecting their first child together.

Having announced the exciting news earlier this year, Emma has been keeping their fans updated on social media – including a number of stomach-baring bump progress shots.

See: We’ve Just Discovered Something Surprising About TOWIE’s Amber Turner

So we've already reached half way and he/she is slightly making an appearance…a little more in the evening! 🙊❤️ before the comments start, I have gained a healthy amount of weight, he/she is growing perfect and kicking away 😍 A post shared by Emma McVey (@emma_jane1392) on Sep 2, 2017 at 1:54am PDT

But, sadly, it seems as though the Instagram star has been experiencing some nasty comments about the size of her belly.

Not cool.

Having posted a new photo to her profile, Emma decided it was time to hit back at the bump-shaming comments.

Outfit credits…EVERYTHING @boohoo 💁🏻 A post shared by Emma McVey (@emma_jane1392) on Oct 31, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

In a response that was captured and published by OK!, she reportedly said: ‘Wow. Imagine if I wrote on an obese woman’s photo how fat she is and how she needs to stop eating.

‘You clearly don’t know some people just can’t gain weight easily?! Some people have a fast metabolism.

‘My baby is healthy and fine, so please don’t act like a doctor or tell me what’s good and bad for my health until you see what I eat daily.

‘Anyone who knows me actually says they can’t believe how much I eat. Shouldn’t judge people when you have absolutely no idea.’

🖤 A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on Oct 30, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Her comment now appears to have been deleted, but a number of her followers have been posting messages of support.

‘@emma_jane1392 some of the comments you get are disgusting! When I had my first I didn’t show for months,’ one comment read.

Another added: ‘Body shaming is one thing that shouldn’t happen! What’s wrong with loving one another for what we are.’

Here’s hoping that the negative comments stop.

We’re just pleased to see the parents-to-be looking so happy together.