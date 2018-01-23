Love Island’s Emma-Jane Woodhams Has Welcomed A Baby Boy

And the picture is ADORABLE...

We have some lovely news about Love Island‘s Emma-Jane Woodhams for you. The 21-year-old is now a mama, announcing that she’d given birth to a son yesterday.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she posted an adorable photo of her little boy, adding the caption: ‘So… finally after a savage 52 hour labour my baby boy graced the world with his presence 👼❤️.

‘Very healthy 7lb 13oz, natural delivery @ 16:12 the best moment of my life.’

How gorgeous?! Oddly, Emma isn’t the first Love Island contestant to welcome a baby in the past few weeks.

Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey – who also appeared on the 2016 series – became parents to a little boy last month, who they’ve named Freddie-George.

Nathan, 25, announced Freddie-George’s arrival with a cheeky picture of his girlfriend mid-labour, telling fans: ‘The day has finally come !!!! Myself and @cara_delahoyde have become parents to our beautiful baby boy !!! Massive hats off to Cara Who delivered our boy safely !!!!! #thenextchapter 💙👶🏼 P.S I hope you don’t kill me for the pic Cara 😅❤️.’

With LI‘s Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen set to get married later this year, it’s all change for the 2016 cast.

How things can change in a couple of years, eh?!