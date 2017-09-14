Emily MacDonagh Makes A Sad Admission About Having A C-Section

'I felt disappointed, like I'd let him down'

Emily MacDonagh has opened up about the difficult birth of her 10-month-old son Theodore.

The 28-year-old appeared on Lorraine this morning, in her first interview without husband Peter Andre. On the show, she discussed having a C-section, and how long it took her to recover.

She told host Lorraine Kelly: ‘Theo was breach – I’d planned to have a natural labour but couldn’t. So it was a planned Caesarean in the end, which I wasn’t expecting.

‘I felt disappointed, like I’d let him down, because it is more risky having a C-section than a natural birth, so I was worried for him.

‘Obviously I looked into all the risks – I probably ended up worrying more than I should have done.’

Despite her fears, Emily – who also has daughter Amelia, three, with Pete – delivered Theo safely.

But it was what came after her operation that she found even tougher. She continued: ‘It was a lot harder than I thought it would be, in terms of managing the pain and struggling with breastfeeding, getting him in the right position.

‘Not being able to drive, just the silly things that when you’re a new mum makes it really hard. I couldn’t pick Milly up while I was recovering and it took a good six weeks to feel better.’

Luckily, she had Pete, 44, on hand to help. ‘He was fantastic – he had two people to look after, mum and baby,’ said Emily.

And… *EXCITING NEWS KLAXON* it looks like the couple could be expanding their family in the future.

When Lorraine, 57, asked: ‘But everything’s fine, everything’s okay? And should you want to have more you can?’ Emily responded: ‘I’d like to try with a natural birth next time. I say next time! I’m not…’

Another adorable Andre?! We’re ALL for it. And for the record, lady, you definitely didn’t let little Theo down.