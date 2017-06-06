Emily MacDonagh Reveals Her Experience With Body Shaming

After welcoming son Theo, Peter Andre's wife was subjected to comments about her post-pregnancy body...

Peter Andre’s wife Emily MacDonagh has opened up about being body shamed for her post-pregnancy physique.

The 27-year-old says she was targeted by online trolls after stepping out at a charity event in May, seven months after welcoming son Theodore.

She’s told OK! that people ‘frowned’ upon her for slimming down after giving birth, but hits back: ‘I think people make body-shaming judgements both ways.

‘I’m lucky that I’ve snapped back after both of mine [children], but I haven’t really done anything apart from breastfeeding.

‘I know it doesn’t apply to everyone, but for me when I’m breastfeeding, I have to eat a lot to keep weight on, because you burn 600 calories a day from doing it, so I ended up losing quite a bit of weight with the breastfeeding after having Millie and Theo.’

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

Emily married Peter, 44, in 2015. They’re also parents to three-year-old daughter Amelia, and she’s step-mother to his elder children Junior, 12, and nine-year-old Princess.

As someone who tends to stay out of the limelight the majority of the time, she says it’s frustrating that people make assumptions about her lifestyle.

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) on May 17, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

She continues: ‘People assume I have a personal trainer or say things like: “Well you’ve got nannies to look after the kids so you can exercise and diet.” That’s not the case at all. You just can’t win!’

While we don’t think anyone should feel pressure to ‘snap back’ after giving birth, we think Emily is looking utterly gorgeous right now.

Surely the fact that she appears to be healthy, happy and a devoted mama is all that matters?