Cheryl took to Instagram to raise awareness for CMT...

Peter Andre’s wife Emily Andrea has praised Cheryl for posting something very important to her 3.6 million Instagram followers.

On her recent post, Cheryl opened up about Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease as it is CMT Awareness month: ‘Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease damages the peripheral nerves and as time passes can make everyday activities increasingly harder to complete. A close friend of mines son was recently diagnosed and there are currently no cures for this debilitating disease’

She continued: ‘As it’s #CMTAwareness month I wanted to share more information about it, find out more at cmt.org.uk. If you feel you’d like to help there’s also a section to donate!! [sic]’

And now junior doctor Emily has praised Cheryl for bringing attention to this little-know illness: ‘Cheryl has been helping to raise awareness of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease after after her friend’s son was diagnosed with it,’ she wrote in her OK! magazine column.

‘The condition runs in families and, when I trained, I met a lovely family who had multiple members affected by it,’ Emily added. ‘I also had to asses a patient with the disease in one of my final exams.’

The mum of two continued: ‘CMT causes damage to the peripheral nerves, and patients can end up with painful joint deformities, as well as muscle weakness and numbness in the arms and legs that make walking difficult.’

‘There is currently no cure but treatments can relieve symptoms and aid mobility. Not many people know about CMT so it’s great that Cheryl is speaking out about it.’

And followers of Cheryl clearly agreed as they thanked the star for bringing people’s attention to the condition.

‘My husband has this condition..it great to make awareness as not many people know about it 😙♥ x x x [sic]’ commented one, while another gushed: ‘thank you endlessly for spreading awareness on a ignored illness. I’ve proudly donated!’

If you want to know more about CMT, visit cmt.org.uk.