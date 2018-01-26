Elton John Says Prince Harry Is ‘Totally In Love’ With Meghan Markle

'He said: "I’m in love," and I thought, good for you'

Can you feel the love tonight?

Elton John certainly could last summer in Sicily, when he hung out with Prince Harry. There, he said that Harry – who at that point had been dating now-fiancée Meghan Markle for about a year – didn’t talk about his romantic life much, but did confess that he was ‘totally in love’.

‘Well, I spent some time with him in Sicily last summer, and I could tell that he was totally in love,’ Elton said during a new interview on ITV’s Lorraine. ‘He didn’t really discuss much personally, but he said: “I’m in love,” and I thought, good for you.’

Elton went on to say that Harry’s brother Prince William – who has been married to Kate Middleton for almost seven years – seems just as happy.

‘Both those boys seem to be ecstatically happy,’ he said. ‘And that’s all you want people to be, no matter who they are.’

Of course, Elton is especially invested in William and Harry’s happiness because of his friendship with their late mother, Princess Diana. During the interview, he also spoke about Diana, calling her a ‘great friend,’ even though they had some trying moments in their friendship, which were eventually resolved before her death.

The Grammy winner famously performed Candle In The Wind at her funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 6, 1997.

‘She was very much loved,’ he said. ‘She was a controversial figure in some respects, but not to me. I loved her because she did so much for AIDS and she was a great friend to me. We had a falling out, but we reconciled in the end. It was an extraordinary summer.

‘Gianni Versace was murdered [on July 15, 1997], and then Diana rang me up and we reconciled. And six weeks later, I’m in the same house, and she’s dead. It was extraordinary, and I just couldn’t believe what was going on.’