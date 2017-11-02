Eddie Redmayne And His Wife Hannah Have Some Exciting News

The pair are reportedly expecting their second child...

By Jennifer Davis

From the editors of InStyle US

A big congratulations is in order for Eddie Redmayne.

He and his wife Hannah are expecting their second child together, according to E! News.

‘Eddie and Hannah Redmayne are delighted to confirm they are expecting their second child,’ the actor’s rep reportedly told the entertainment news outlet.

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star and his wife welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Iris May Redmayne, in June 2016.

No word yet on when baby number two is due, but we expect the family is overjoyed with the news, especially Redmayne, who gushed about being a father last year on Ellen.

‘Before you’re a parent, you sort of hear people talking about [not getting any sleep] and suddenly you’re the guy who’s like floating in a sort of constant jet lag with a constant IV of caffeine. So yes, I’ve become that person. It’s worth every minute,’ he said.

‘It’s that amazing thing when it’s three o’clock in the morning and you go in and you’re sort of gently furious and then you get a little smile and your heart breaks a bit, and it’s totally worth it.’

Aww. Congrats, guys!